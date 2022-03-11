Stream Young Guv’s Supremely Catchy New Power-Pop LP GUV III

New Music March 11, 2022 11:39 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Young Guv’s Supremely Catchy New Power-Pop LP GUV III

New Music March 11, 2022 11:39 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Ben Cook has had a wild ride for these past couple of years ago. Cook, frontman of No Warning and guitarist in Fucked Up, was on a US tour with his jangly power-pop project Young Guv exactly two years ago, when the pandemic hit. At that moment, Cook and his band found themselves stranded in New Mexico for an unexpected extended quarantine stay. While locked down, Cook wrote two albums’ worth of material, and the first of those albums is out today.

The new Young Guv album GUV III is an unstoppable collection of starry-eyed garage-pop bangers, and I think it’s Young Guv’s strongest end-to-end collection yet. Given the circumstances of its creation, it’s natural that there’s some sadness peaking through all the sun in these songs. But Cook has made that bittersweet feeling work for him, and he’s polished all of these songs until they gleam.

In the past few months, Young Guv have already shared a whole pile of songs from the new LP: “Lo Lo Lonely,” “Only Wanna See U Tonight,” “It’s Only Dancin’,” “Good Time,” “Take Up All My Time.” When you hear all 11 of the new album’s songs in succession, Cook’s melodic gifts become even more remarkable. Stream GUV III below.

GUV III is out now on Run For Cover Records. GUV IV is coming later this year.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sponge Guitarist Mike Cross Has Died At 57

1 day ago 0

Ed Sheeran Defends Songwriting Process In Court, Says He Recently Wrote 25 Songs With Aaron Dessner

3 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Wrote 60+ Essays About Music For New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song

3 days ago 0

Y’all Shouldn’t Have Let The World Gas Jack Harlow

2 days ago 0

Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Had Another Baby Named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest