Young Guv – “Only Wanna See U Tonight”

Last month, Ben Cook announced a new double album as Young Guv, GUV III and IV, the follow-up to 2019’s GUV I and II. The first half of that album will be released in March, with the second half to follow sometime later next year. We’ve already heard “Lo Lo Lonely” from it and today Cook is back with another new single, “Only Wanna See U Tonight.” Here’s his statement on the track:

After being stranded due to Covid mid-tour in March 2020, we headed deep into the New Mexico high desert mountains. We got a house from a friend of a friend, and had no idea what to do with ourselves except to start writing right away. Within hours we had a little studio set up and this was the first song we came up remotely via WhatsApp with Tommy The Major who had escaped back to his home in Sudbury, Ontario. I heard Tony strumming the first three chords of the chorus with a little bit of a melody from the kitchen and a couple hours later this song was done.

Listen below.

GUV III is out 3/11 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.