Young Guv – “It’s Only Dancin'”

No Warning frontman and former Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook also records his own power-pop music under the name Young Guv. The double album GUV III & IV, a sequel to 2019’s GUV I & II, is arriving this year, with the first installment set to arrive in March. We’ve already heard early singles “Lo Lo Lonely” and “Only Wanna See U Tonight,” and now we’re getting the beautifully Tom Petty-esque “It’s Only Dancin’.” Listen below.

GUV III is out 3/11 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here. GUV IV is out later this year.