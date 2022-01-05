Young Guv – “It’s Only Dancin'”

New Music January 5, 2022 5:06 PM By Peter Helman

Young Guv – “It’s Only Dancin'”

New Music January 5, 2022 5:06 PM By Peter Helman

No Warning frontman and former Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook also records his own power-pop music under the name Young Guv. The double album GUV III & IV, a sequel to 2019’s GUV I & II, is arriving this year, with the first installment set to arrive in March. We’ve already heard early singles “Lo Lo Lonely” and “Only Wanna See U Tonight,” and now we’re getting the beautifully Tom Petty-esque “It’s Only Dancin’.” Listen below.

GUV III is out 3/11 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here. GUV IV is out later this year.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

    22 hours ago

    Father John Misty – “Funny Girl”

    1 day ago

    The Smile – “You Will Never Work In Television Again”

    19 hours ago

    The 2022 State Of Pop Address

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest