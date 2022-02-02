Young Guv – “Good Time”

In March, Young Guv is releasing GUV III, the first of two planned albums coming out this year. Project leader Ben Cook has shared “Lo Lo Lonely, “Only Wanna See U Tonight,” and “It’s Only Dancin’” so far, and today he’s back with another one, a jangly love song called “Good Time.” Here’s Cook on how the track came together:

When James Matthew VII said he wanted to come down and join us in the high desert, I contacted our landlord in The Earthship and she towed small trailer up and put it in our land and he lived in it. James got into a deep groove with how we were living immediately. He would knock on my door every morning and wake me up and play me ideas. He’s big on working every single day, and he really helped take the relaxed creative schedule we’d all been on and turnEd it into more of a productive daily routine. ‘Good Time’ was the first songs we created when he pulled up. It’s obviously a bit of a Tom Petty/Jeff Lynne cosplay/worship track, and I’m totally ok with that”

Listen below.