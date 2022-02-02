Young Guv – “Good Time”

New Music February 2, 2022 1:44 PM By James Rettig

Young Guv – “Good Time”

New Music February 2, 2022 1:44 PM By James Rettig

In March, Young Guv is releasing GUV III, the first of two planned albums coming out this year. Project leader Ben Cook has shared “Lo Lo Lonely, “Only Wanna See U Tonight,” and “It’s Only Dancin’” so far, and today he’s back with another one, a jangly love song called “Good Time.” Here’s Cook on how the track came together:

When James Matthew VII said he wanted to come down and join us in the high desert, I contacted our landlord in The Earthship and she towed small trailer up and put it in our land and he lived in it. James got into a deep groove with how we were living immediately. He would knock on my door every morning and wake me up and play me ideas. He’s big on working every single day, and he really helped take the relaxed creative schedule we’d all been on and turnEd it into more of a productive daily routine. ‘Good Time’ was the first songs we created when he pulled up. It’s obviously a bit of a Tom Petty/Jeff Lynne cosplay/worship track, and I’m totally ok with that”

Listen below.

GUV III is out 3/11 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson’s “A Whole New World (Aladdin‘s Theme)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Snow’s “Informer”

    13 hours ago

    Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify

    3 days ago

    Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”

    5 days ago

    Failure Pull Music From Spotify: “It’s Been A Scam For Artists Since The Beginning”

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest