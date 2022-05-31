Young Guv – “Cry 2 Sleep”

Santiago Reyes Kalfopulos

New Music May 31, 2022 11:53 AM By James Rettig
0

Young Guv – “Cry 2 Sleep”

Santiago Reyes Kalfopulos

New Music May 31, 2022 11:53 AM By James Rettig
0

Young Guv, the one-man power pop factory of Ben Cook, is releasing his second album of the year, GUV IV next month, the sequel to GUV III, which came out in March. We’ve heard “Change Your Mind” and “Nowhere At All” from it so far, and today he’s sharing another one, “Cry 2 Sleep,” a gliding and smooth burble of a breakup song. “Another road/ And I’m so lost without you,” Cooks sings on it. “But a voice inside is telling me to run/ I hope you find someone/ Who makes you feel/ What you once felt from me.” Listen below.

GUV IV is 6/24 on Run For Cover.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

2 days ago 0

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

2 days ago 0

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Is Having Another Moment Thanks To Stranger Things Plot Point

2 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce Another Reunion Show

19 hours ago 0

Dave Navarro Has Been Sick Since December With Long COVID

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest