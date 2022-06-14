We haven’t heard much from Titus Andronicus since art-punk crew released its sixth studio album, An Obelisk, in 2019. That’s all about to change now: Titus Andronicus have dropped a new cover of Cock Sparrer’s “We’re Coming Back.” The band also has a new video for the track, directed by their own Patrick Stickles and his longtime collaborator Ray Concepcion.

“All I can tell you right now is that Cock Sparrer gave us the most open-hearted and uplifting song in all of British punk’s second wave, perhaps even of any wave, foreign or domestic,” Stickles says. “I have wept to this song many times over the years, and it is a joy to share our version with the world, especially since it afforded me the opportunity to work once again with the inimitable Ray Concepcion.”

Stickles adds: “I do not claim to be any kind of athlete, and after three intense days of shooting this video, I have been, and continue to be, more sore than ever before. It’s rough getting old, but I have never shied from suffering for my art, nor do I intend to pursue a path of such cowardice in the future.”

As for what Titus Andronicus is planning for the future, Stickles plays it coy: “It’s right there in the title. There’s nothing more to say… we’re coming back.”

Listen and watch “We’re Coming Back” below.