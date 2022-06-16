Last month, the New York-via-Texas band Why Bonnie announced their debut album, 90 In November, by sharing its title track. Today, they’re back with a pair of songs off the album: “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car.” The former opens the album with a blast of twangy rhythmic recurrence, which the group’s Blair Howerton says is “about growing around your memories. Your foundation never changes but your relationship to it is always evolving.” “Hot Car” is a little denser and more knotty: “We wanted to include a contrast to the sunny disposition of the album. ‘Hot Car’ is meant for those quiet, contemplative, solo night drives,” Howerton says. Check out both below.

90 In November is out 8/19 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.