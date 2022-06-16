Flying Lotus – “The Room” & “You Don’t Know (Feat. Devin Tracy)
Flying Lotus has kept plenty busy over the past couple years — between his anime soundtrack, his upcoming second feature film, and his many collaborations — and today he’s back with a pair of new tracks, both collaborations with the singer Devin Tracy, who Flying Lotus met in a studio session. The two songs are called “The Room” and “You Don’t Know,” and they both serve as a showcase for Tracy’s vocals. Check them both out below.
“The Room” & “You Don’t Know” are out now via Warp.