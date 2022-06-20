Mars Volta Tease First New Music Since 2012 In LA Park Cube Installation

News June 20, 2022 11:10 AM By James Rettig
The Mars Volta haven’t put out an album since 2012’s Noctourniquet, but last year they became more of an active concern with the release of a career-spanning box set, which included a collection of previously unheard demos. Now the group is teasing their first new music in a decade with a cube installation in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, the band’s official social media accounts sent out some longitude and latitude coordinates that corresponded with Grand Park in LA, where until tomorrow a giant cube is on display. Inside the cube is apparently a three-minute preview of the Mars Volta’s first new single in a decade. Per a Reddit post, cellphones are not allowed inside but here is what the outside looks like:

No word on when the new Mars Volta song will come out, but presumably it will be pretty soon.

