The Mars Volta Announce 18-LP Vinyl Box Set

Earlier today, the Mars Volta tased something called “La Realidad De Los Sueños,” sparking speculation that perhaps the band, who have been broken up since 2013, might have something new in the works. Instead, La Realidad De Los Sueños (“the reality of dreams”) is the name of the career-spanning box set that the Mars Volta just announced.

The 18-LP set contains the band’s whole studio discography, from their debut Tremulent EP to 2003’s De-Loused In The Comatorium and all the way through 2012’s Noctourniquet, plus unreleased recordings and a photo book of behind-the-scenes shots.

The box set will be released on 4/23 via Clouds Hill. It is $429. Pre-order it here.