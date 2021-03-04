The Mars Volta Are Teasing Something Called “La Realidad De Los Sueños”

What’s going on with the Mars Volta? The tangled and ambitious prog-rock band, led by Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López, has been broken up since 2013. But last year, Rodríguez-López released The Clouds Hill Tapes, a triple-LP collection of his solo material recorded at the Clouds Hill recording studio in Hamburg, Germany. And now BrooklynVegan reports that Clouds Hill, which Rodríguez-López considers his “creative second home,” has shared a video teasing something from the Mars Volta “coming soon.” The words “La Realidad De Los Sueños” (The Reality Of Dreams) also appear in brief flashes. See below.