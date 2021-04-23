Stream The Mars Volta’s Landscape Tantrums, Previously Unreleased Demos For Their Debut Album

New Music April 23, 2021 10:41 AM By Peter Helman

Stream The Mars Volta’s Landscape Tantrums, Previously Unreleased Demos For Their Debut Album

New Music April 23, 2021 10:41 AM By Peter Helman

Today, the Mars Volta are releasing the career-spanning 18-LP vinyl box set La Realidad De Los Sueños (“the reality of dreams”). And as a part of that set, they’re also releasing Landscape Tantrums, an eight-track collection of previously unreleased “unfinished original recordings” from their 2003 debut album De-Loused In The Comatorium. While La Realidad De Los Sueños was limited to 5000 copies and is currently out of stock, you can stream the entirety of Landscape Tantrums below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror”

    8 hours ago

    In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It

    4 days ago

    45 Lost Albums We Want To Hear

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest