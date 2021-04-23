Stream The Mars Volta’s Landscape Tantrums, Previously Unreleased Demos For Their Debut Album
Today, the Mars Volta are releasing the career-spanning 18-LP vinyl box set La Realidad De Los Sueños (“the reality of dreams”). And as a part of that set, they’re also releasing Landscape Tantrums, an eight-track collection of previously unreleased “unfinished original recordings” from their 2003 debut album De-Loused In The Comatorium. While La Realidad De Los Sueños was limited to 5000 copies and is currently out of stock, you can stream the entirety of Landscape Tantrums below.