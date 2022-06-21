Swedish pop star Tove Lo has announced a new album, Dirt Femme, her follow-up to 2019’s Sunshine Kitty and her first away from the major-label system — she’s releasing it on her own Pretty Swede Records. It includes the Euphoria-debuted “How Long” and “No One Dies From Love,” which came out a couple months back, plus guest appearances from Channel Tres, First Aid Kit, and SG Lewis.

“In a way, it felt like from scratch again,” Tove Lo said in a new interview with Apple Music. “Do you know what I mean? I think when I’ve been working on music in the past, outside of my first album, it’s been while touring, while being an artist, while doing interview, being on the road … this almost felt like I was back to starting completely new again. It’s the emotional bungee jump.”

Today, she’s sharing a new single called “True Romance,” which was inspired by the 1993 film of the same name. “I wanted it to be the storyline of the movie,” she said. “Because it’s like one of those just beautiful, destructive love stories.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “No One Dies From Love”

02 “Suburbia”

03 “2 Die 4”

04 “True Romance”

05 “Grapefruit”

06 “Cute & Cruel” (Feat. First Aid Kit)

07 “Call On Me” (Feat. SG Lewis)

08 “Attention Whore” (Feat. Channel Tres)

09 “Pineapple Slice” (Feat. SG Lewis)

10 “I’m To Blame”

11 “Kick In The Head”

12 “How Long”

Dirt Femme is out 10/14 via Pretty Swede Records.