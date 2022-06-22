Chat Pile – “Why”

New Music June 22, 2022 11:37 AM By James Rettig
0

Chat Pile – “Why”

New Music June 22, 2022 11:37 AM By James Rettig
0

At the end of July, Oklahoma City band Chat Pile are releasing their first full-length album, God’s Country, which comes after a few years of EPs and splits. They announced it last month with “Slaughterhouse,” and today they’re back with another new song, the glowering “Why” that asks a whole lot of hard questions but doesn’t provide any easy answers. “Horror story/ Real American horror story/ And it’s a fuckin tragedy,” goes the very end. “Every day/ Everyday, people have to live outside/ Why.”

Here’s the band’s vocalist Raygun Busch on the track:

In OKC, there are huge crosses and statues of Jesus and enormous churches everywhere and yet the teachings of Christ cannot be found implemented anywhere. This is true for much of America and probably the world. Why? I hate seeing suffering; don’t you? Why should I live in a house while someone else lives under a bridge? Why do people have to live outside? Wickedness, all around us. Real horror.

Listen below.

God’s Country is out 7/29 via The Flenser.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Duke Deuce & Glorilla’s “Just Say That” Video Is A Berserk Masterpiece

5 days ago 0

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

1 week ago 0

Louis Theroux Discusses His Viral TikTok Rap “Jiggle Jiggle”

5 days ago 0

Drake On Honestly, Nevermind Reaction: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest