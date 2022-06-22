Carlos Truly – “Your Sound”

New Music June 22, 2022 12:25 PM By James Rettig
0

Carlos Truly – “Your Sound”

New Music June 22, 2022 12:25 PM By James Rettig
0

Next week, Carlos Hernandez is releasing a new Carlos Truly album called Not Mine. We’ve heard “108th,” “New Growth,” and “Vessel” from it already, and today he’s back with one more single, the soft and spacious “Your Sound.”

“With ‘Your Sound’ I’m reflecting on memory,” Hernandez said in a statement. “In a family and community that loves music, sometimes the first and last thing I’ll remember about someone is their sound– the way they speak, the way they sing or play. These intangible things are sometimes all that people leave behind, it makes me think about why and how people choose to speak, or make noise of any kind.”

Check it out below.

Not Mine is out 7/1 via Bayonet Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Duke Deuce & Glorilla’s “Just Say That” Video Is A Berserk Masterpiece

5 days ago 0

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

1 week ago 0

Louis Theroux Discusses His Viral TikTok Rap “Jiggle Jiggle”

5 days ago 0

Drake On Honestly, Nevermind Reaction: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest