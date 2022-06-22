Carlos Truly – “Your Sound”

Next week, Carlos Hernandez is releasing a new Carlos Truly album called Not Mine. We’ve heard “108th,” “New Growth,” and “Vessel” from it already, and today he’s back with one more single, the soft and spacious “Your Sound.”

“With ‘Your Sound’ I’m reflecting on memory,” Hernandez said in a statement. “In a family and community that loves music, sometimes the first and last thing I’ll remember about someone is their sound– the way they speak, the way they sing or play. These intangible things are sometimes all that people leave behind, it makes me think about why and how people choose to speak, or make noise of any kind.”

Check it out below.

Not Mine is out 7/1 via Bayonet Records. Pre-order it here.