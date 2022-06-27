Lil Nas X Expands Upon BET Awards Beef: “It Didn’t Start With This Year’s Nominations”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News June 27, 2022 9:50 AM By James Rettig
0

Lil Nas X Expands Upon BET Awards Beef: “It Didn’t Start With This Year’s Nominations”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News June 27, 2022 9:50 AM By James Rettig
0

Last Friday, Lil Nas X released a new single, “Late To The Party,” which includes the refrain “Fuck BET.” It’s the result of a beef with the BET Awards show, which aired on Sunday night and for which Lil Nas X was not nominated. When the nominations were announced a few weeks ago, Lil Nas X expressed his disappointment with the network: “how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people?” he tweeted at the time.

In a new statement that was issued to Rolling Stone ahead of yesterday’s show, Lil Nas X claimed that his sour association with BET stems back further than the lack of nominations at this year’s ceremony. “My relationship with BET has been painful and strained for quite some time. It didn’t start with this year’s nominations like most people might think,” Lil Nas X said in the statement. “They did let me perform on their show last year, but only after [I gave] assurances that I was not a satanist or devil worshiper, and that my performance would be appropriate for their audience.”

During 2021’s ceremony, Lil Nas X performed “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which came soon after he made his pants-splitting SNL debut. “They say that ‘no one cheered louder’ for me than them that night,” Lil Nas X continued, referencing one of the network’ earlier statements about their bad blood. “But the BET Awards team was actually very upset that I kissed my dancer onstage and vocalized their discontent with multiple members of my team immediately following the performance.”

A BET spokesperson told Rolling Stone that the “summation of events around Lil Nas X’s 2021 BET Awards performance is simply untrue.”

At last night’s BET Awards, Lil Nas X collaborator Jack Harlow wore a Lil Nas X shirt on the red carpet.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Dave Grohl & Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney Onstage At Glastonbury

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: R. Kelly & Céline Dion’s “I’m Your Angel”

4 days ago 0

Watch Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket, & Barenaked Ladies Cover Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care”

2 days ago 0

Olivia Rodrigo & Lily Allen Sing “Fuck You” To Supreme Court At Glastonbury

2 days ago 0

Tracii Guns Played An Entire L.A. Guns Show From Backstage Bathroom

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest