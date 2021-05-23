Lil Nas X was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live‘s season finale, performing his #1 hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and his new single “Sun Goes Down.” And after being impersonated by Chris Redd earlier this season, he appeared in a digital short last night.

First up was “Montero,” which featured an extremely erotic dance routine in keeping with the song’s controversy-baiting video. A swarm of writhing Black male dancers surrounded LNX throughout, including one who licked his neck, and he wore an outfit that showed off his intensely sculpted abs. He almost showed off a different part of his body: While doing a pole routine near the end of the song, Nas’ pants split open, inspiring a surprised grimace from the star and causing him to do the rest of the performance with his hand over his crotch.

At the end of the show he donned a white suit with red splatters designed to look like bullet holes, performing the more rock-oriented “Sun Goes Down” backed by a live band. LNX also appeared in a digital short called “Pride Month Song” led by Bowen Yang and also featuring Kate McKinnon, Punkie Johnson, and host Anya Taylor-Joy.

Watch it all below.

NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

OMFG NO — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

