Last month, Jordan Olds great video series Two Minutes To Late Night kicked off a new miniseries called Hardcore Summer, wherein some of the greatest musicians in hardcore are paying tribute to one another’s bands. Thus far, the series has already saluted Botch and Deadguy, and both of those covers have featured members of Converge: Guitarist Kurt Ballou on Botch’s “To Our Friends In The Great White North,” singer Jacob Bannon on Deadguy’s “Apparatus.” Today, Converge get their own tribute.

The latest Two Minutes To Late Night video features a whole bunch of Converge’s peers covering “The Broken Vow,” one of the eternal rippers on the band’s classic 2001 album Jane Doe. Keith Buckley former lead screamer of Every Tiem I Die, who broke up in ugly fashion a few months ago, handles the lead vocals. Jordan Olds also sings, in his Gwarsenio Hall character, and so does former Botch frontman Dave Verellen.

This Two Minutes To Late Night is actually a bit of a Botch reunion. Along Dave Verellen, we also get Dave Knudson, who went on to Minus The Bear after his time in Botch, on guitar. (Verellen and Knudson didn’t record their parts in the same place, but it’s still something.) Former Dillinger Escape Plan bassist Liam Wilson also plays on the cover, as does Cave In drummer JR Conners. The cover and the Converge original both whip ass, and you can check both out below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night website here.