At some point in the ’90s, a few different hardcore band started messing around with metallic riffage and math-rock time-signature insanity, and they came up with a whole new complex, concussive, chaotic take on hardcore. Some of those bands, like Boston’s Converge and New Jersey’s Dillinger Escape Plan, eventually got pretty huge. But another one, Seattle’s legendary Botch, broke up in the aftermath of their 1999 classic We Are The Romans, and they’ve never reunited. Today, some of Botch’s peers have gotten together remotely to salute them.

Jordan Olds’ video series Two Minutes To Late Night has been a whole lot of fun for the past two years, and it’s still going. Last week, for example, the show gave us an all-star metal version of Men At Work’s “Who Can It Be Now?” Today, Olds has announced a new miniseries called Hardcore Summer, which sounds pretty great to me. Its first entry is a monster: A take on Botch’s monster We Are The Romans opener “To Our Friends In The Great White North” that features a bunch of musicians who know exactly what kind of impact that song had.

The Two Minutes To Late Night take on “To Our Friends In The Great White North” has original Dillinger Escape Plan screamer Dimitri Minakakis on vocals and Converge’s Kurt Ballou on guitar. Andrew Gormley — formerly of Rorschach, a band that was a huge influence on all those mathcore guys — plays drums. Ben Verellen, of Helms Alee and Harkonen, plays bass, and TM2LN points out that he sang backup at Botch’s last show. Matt Bayles, formerly of Minus The Bear, mixed the cover; he’s the guy who co-produced We Are The Romans with Botch. Jordan Olds lends his scream, and he wears a Bane hoodie rather than his usual suit in the video. This cover can not have been easy to play, and it kicks ass. Below, check out the cover and the Botch original.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night website here.