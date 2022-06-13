Last week, Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night kicked off a new sub-series called Hardcore Summer, in which different musicians from the hardcore world are covering songs from their peers and influences. The series began with a crew that included Converge’s Kurt Ballou and former Dillinger Escape Plan leader Dimitri Minakakis covering Botch’s mathcore classic “To Our Friends In The Great White North.” Today, a whole other group of luminaries has taken on a deep cut from New Jersey destroyers Deadguy.

Deadguy, one of the all-time great misanthropic hardcore institutions, established their legend in the ’90s despite breaking up after the release of their first album, 1995’s Fixation On A Coworker. The band’s combination of noise-rock, metallic hardcore, and general darkness made for a powerful brew. Deadguy just got back together last year, playing their first shows in 24 years. In the latest Two Minutes To Late Night, a band of fellow veterans takes on the scabrous Fixation deep cut “Apparatus.”

The second Hardcore Summer video is also the second to feature members of Converge and the Dillinger Escape Plan. This time, it’s lead Converge screamer Jacob Bannon and Billy Rhymer, the former Dillinger drummer who now plays in Thoughtcrimes. They’re joined by guitar great Stephen Brodsky, who was once in Converge — and who rejoined the fold on Converge’s 2021 album Bloodmoon: I — but who’s better known for leading Cave In and Mutoid Man. (That new Cave In album? Fucking ridiculous.) Jordan Olds also takes part, as does the one-man industrial project Author & Punisher, who plays a big bank of electronics that looks like a torture instrument. Below, check out the new cover and the Deadguy original.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night website here.