Next month, the prolific rocker Ty Segall will follow his 2021 album Harmonizer and his 2022 score for the documentary Whirlybird with the new album Hello, Hi. Segall has already shared two early singles, “Hello, Hi” and “Saturday Pt. 2.” Today, he’s released a third.

Thus far, it’s hard to say how Hello, Hi will sound. The title track when for full-on fuzz-pop glory, while “Saturday Pt. 2” went for a mellow, tender psychedelic glam-rock thing. The new song “Don’t Lie” — which originally appeared on our download-only Save Stereogum compilation — finds Segall veering all the way into flowery acoustic folk-rock. Segall sings softly over a chiming, intricate web of guitars. There are some nicely muffled vocal harmonies, and there are no drums whatsoever. Pretty song!

“Don’t Lie” isn’t actually Ty Segall’s song. It’s a cover. In the past, Segall has raved about cult-favorite Bay Area garage-rockers the Mantles, who released the original “Don’t Lie” in 2009. The Mantles’ original sounds more like the Ty Segall song that one might expect than Ty Segall’s new cover does. Below, check out Segall’s version of “Don’t Lie” and the Mantles’ original.

Hello, Hi is out 7/22 on Drag City.