Ty Segall – “Story Of The Century”

New Music January 24, 2022 9:38 AM By Tom Breihan

Two years ago, director Matt Yoka’s documentary Whirlybird premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film tells the story of Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard, a married couple of videojournalists who captured tons of sensationalistic helicopter footage — including the OJ Simpson Bronco chase — during the ’90s. Whirlybird still hasn’t gone into wide release, but the film’s score, from the prolific psychedelic rocker Ty Segall, is about to come out.

Ty Segall releases a whole lot of music; his surprise album Harmonizer just came out six months ago. But this new soundtrack seems like it’ll show a completely different side of what he can do. The early track “Story Of The Century” is a six-minute instrumental, but this isn’t sleepy interstitial music. It’s a fast, percussive, funky piece of music, built around racing and relentless drums, that’s clearly intended to show the hectic, adrenaline-charged feeling of capturing a breaking story on-camera. Listen to “Story Of The Century” and check out the Whirlybird trailer below.

The Whirlybird soundtrack is out next month on Drag City.

