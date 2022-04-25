Human psych-rock factory Ty Segall isn’t the type to sit still for long. Last summer, Segall released his surprise LP Harmonizer. Earlier this year, he followed that LP with his soundtrack for the documentary Whirlybird. And now Segall has announced plays to drop a whole new LP on the world this summer, and he’s shared its absolute rocker of a first single.

Segall’s next album is called Hello, Hi, and he recorded most of it at home by himself. The LP’s lead-single title track is a revved-up riff-stomper with a stuttering falsetto chorus. Ty Segall has been through so many different variations on his sound over the years that the phrase “Ty Segall song” could describe just about anything, but “Hello, Hi” still really sounds like a Ty Segall song. The song has an all-business sense of fuzzed-up rock overdrive, but Segall’s playful vocal harmonies give it a sense of deep weirdness that stands out. Below, listen to “Hello, Hi” and check out the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Good Morning”

02 “Cement”

03 “Over”

04 “Hello, Hi”

05 “Blue”

06 “Looking At You”

07 “Don’t Lie”

08 “Saturday Pt. 1”

09 “Saturday Pt. 2”

10 “Distraction”

Hello, Hi is out 7/22 on Drag City.