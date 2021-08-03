Stream Ty Segall’s Surprise New Album Harmonizer

New Music August 3, 2021 10:30 AM By Peter Helman

Ty Segall has released the new surprise album Harmonizer, the prolific garage-psych musician’s first proper LP since 2019’s First Taste. The first recording to be released from Segall’s new Harmonizer Studios, the synth-heavy Harmonizer was co-produced by Cave’s Cooper Crain and features Segall’s Freedom Band and his wife Denée Segall. Stream it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Learning”
02 “Whisper”
03 “Erased”
4 “Harmonizer”
05 “Pictures”
06 “Ride”
07 “Waxman”
08 “Play”
09 “Feel Good”
10. “Changing Contours”

Harmonizer is out now via Drag City; the physical release will be in October.

