New Music June 29, 2022 1:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky
The A’s – “Wedding Dress”

Kendall Bailey Atwater

New Music June 29, 2022 1:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Earlier in June, Mountain Man bandmates Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso) and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (Daughter Of Swords) announced their new joint project as the A’s. On July 15, they’ll release their debut album, Fruit, featuring “yodeling folk songs” aka reimagined lullabies, traditional ballads, and rural standards, plus one original song, “When I Die.” We’ve already heard “He Needs Me” (originally done by Harry Nilsson and Shelley Duvall in 1980’s Popeye) plus B-side “Why I’m Grieving” (originally done by the DeZurik Sisters). Now, the duo have shared a follow-up, “Wedding Dress.”

“Wedding Dress” is a folk song with roots in Appalachia. It was also famously sung by Peggy Seeger (“The Wedding Dress Song” appears on Folkways Years, 1955-1992: Songs Of Love And Politics). Check out the A’s paired-down rendition below.

Fruit is out 7/15 via Psychic Hotline.

