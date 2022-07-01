Donald Trump Threatened Trade War With Sweden Over A$AP Rocky’s Incarceration

Three years ago, Stockholm police arrested A$AP Rocky, who was in town for a festival, after he and his team got into a street brawl with a couple of guys who were reportedly harassing them. Donald Trump, alerted to the situation by his friend Kanye West, instructed his State Department to advocate for Rocky, and he also tweeted about how Rocky needed to be freed. After weeks in a detention center, Rocky was found guilty of assault and sentenced to time served, and he got to come home. Trump’s surrogates were reportedly pissed off when Rocky didn’t publicly thank them. Today, we’re finding out that the whole situation between Trump and the Swedish government was tenser than anyone knew.

When Rocky was locked up, Trump’s government sent a letter to Sweden, warning of “negative consequences” for the two nations’ relations if Sweden kept Rocky incarcerated. Now, Sweden’s former Justice Minister claims that Trump threatened to impose trade restrictions against Sweden if Rocky wasn’t let out of jail — a full-on potential trade war over the guy who made “Fuckin’ Problems.”

TMZ reports that the Justice Minister said that Trump’s tactics amounted to bullying: “If you can try and do something like this against Sweden, what will you then try and do to slightly weaker countries that don’t have the European Union behind them?” Fortunately, Rocky is now free, Trump is no longer president, and the trade war never happened. Everything turned out great! No fuckin’ problems for anybody anymore!