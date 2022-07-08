Ciara – “Jump”

New Music July 8, 2022 12:13 AM By Rachel Brodsky
Just a few days ago, Ciara announced a new record deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Through this new partnership, the pop titan and dancer is set to release her eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks. Today, we’re getting her first new single since 2020’s “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean. The new track is called “Jump,” and Ciara will share its music video tomorrow at 12pm ET.

Over a slick, bass-heavy track, the Sports Illustrated cover star asserts, “I know what you want from me / If you wanna have fun with me / Wanna be on the winning team.” Combined with calls to “Jump!,” Ciara’s latest sounds ready-made for sports arenas, which makes sense, considering who she’s married to. Listen below.

