Right now, Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night is in the midst of Hardcore Summer, a miniseries in which different hardcore luminaries cover each other’s songs. Thus far, the series has been heavy on the math-damaged hardcore of the late ’90s and early ’00s: Botch, Deadguy, Converge. The latest entry in the series fits that bill, but it also dives into the world of ska-core, a whole new field of exploration.

The latest clip pays tribute to New Jersey cult favorites Folly, who fused freaked-out metallic hardcore with giddy ska-punk. One of the band’s biggest bangers is “Broken,” which was first included on their 2002 demo but which didn’t see proper release until the 2006 album Resist Convenience. To cover that song, Two Minutes To Midnight has pulled in a team of ringers, largely drawing on the world of present-day ska-punk.

On the “Broken” cover, the lead screamer is Pierce Jordan from Soul Glo, whose new album Diaspora Problems is among the year’s best. Jordan spends all his screen time smoking a blunt and getting his hair braided. The cover also has Tom Cantwell, from Gouge Away and Angel Du$t, on drums and guitarist Tyler Harper, of the Louisiana hardcore band Capra. The other musicians on the cover are ska-punk all-types, including trombonist JER, who leads Skatune Network and who’s also a member of We Are The Union, as well as members of the Best Of The Worst, Catbite, and Grey Matter — Michigan ska-punk band Grey Matter, not ancestral DC hardcore band Grey Matter. Jordan Olds also takes part in his Gwarsenio Hall character. Below, watch the Two Minutes To Late Night version of “Broken” and Folly’s original video for the song.

