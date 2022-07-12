Courtney Marie Andrews – “Loose Future”

New Music July 12, 2022 11:00 AM By Tom Breihan

Later this year, the veteran Americana singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews will release her new album Loose Future. Andrews co-produced the new LP with Big Thief collaborator Sam Evian, and the album’s supporting cast includes Grizzly Bear’s Chris Bear on drums and Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman on multiple instruments. We’ve already posted first single “Satellite,” and now Andrews has also shared the album’s title track.

“Loose Future” is about the moment at the beginning of a relationship when you’ve got to decide whether you want to take things seriously or not. In a press release, Andrews says, “These words slipped out of my mouth one evening while speaking playfully with a lover, and we both agreed they needed to be a song about the unknowns of bracing for any romantic endeavor.” The song is mellow but propulsive, with acoustic guitars and weeping pedal steel complementing Andrews’ still, crystalline voice.

Director V Haddad‘s video for “Loose Future” is one long unbroken shot of Andrews lip-syncing the song into a mirror. While she tries to connect with the song, the hands of makeup artists try to primp her and make her camera-ready, and her response is slight disbelief. Check it out below.

Loose Future is out 10/7 on Fat Possum.

