The members of Death Cab For Cutie, Ben Gibbard especially, found all sorts of ways to stay productive during the pandemic, but now they’re back in business for real. At the moment, Death Cab are in the early stages of a long tour. Later this summer, they’ll follow 2018’s Thank You For Today with the new album Asphalt Meadows. We’ve already posted first single “Roman Candles,” and now Death Cab have also shared the new track “Here To Forever.”

If you’ve been following the Asphalt Meadows rollout closely, then you might’ve already heard “Here To Forever”; Death Cab debuted that song at a show outside Cincinnati last week. Today, we get to hear the studio version. “Here To Forever,” like “Romand Candles” before it, is a grand and stirring rocker, one that mixes the soft-eyed sensitivity of the band’s early days with their arena-sized major-label work. Fellow Pacific Northwest lifer Lance Bangs directed the “Here To Forever” video, and you can watch it below.



Asphalt Meadows is out 9/16 on Atlantic.