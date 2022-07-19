Johanna Warren – “I’d Be Orange”
Florida-born, LA-based indie-folk performer Johanna Warren has announced the follow-up to her 2020 album, Chaotic Good. Her forthcoming sixth studio album, Lessons For Mutants, will be out October 7 via Wax Nine / Carpark Records. Warren has also shared an uptempo lead single, “I’d Be Orange,” which has a music video co-directed by Warren and Richey Beckett.
Warren began working on Lessons For Mutants all the way back in 2018, where she tracked songs in tandem with the material from Chaotic Good. She eventually finished recording her latest in the pastoral UK “surrounded by sheep, cows and a foragerʼs paradise of wild edible plants,” as a press release puts it.
Warren describes “I’d Be Orange” as being “about martyrdom and masochism in pop culture and the quest for stardom.” She continues: “The only thing we love more than building up an icon is watching them fall — and yet, as an aspiring icon, even when you know that, thereʼs still this perverse desire to be one of the chosen ones who gets pinned to the cross and set ablaze.”
Elaborating on Lessons For Mutants, Warren says: “Thereʼs this unspoken rule in modern music—modern life, really — that everything needs to be Auto-Tuned and ʻon the grid.’ This record is an act of resistance against that. Thereʼs beauty and power in our aberrations, if we can embrace them.”
Watch the video for “I’d Be Orange” below.
TRACKLIST
01 “Iʼd Be Orange”
02 “Piscean Lover”
03 “Oaths”
04 “County Fair”
05 “Tooth For A Tooth”
06 “:/”
07 “Lessons For Mutants”
08 “Hi Res”
09 “Good Is Gone”
10 “Involvolus”
TOUR DATES:
10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Here A�er
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Lollie Pop
10/08 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers
10/13 – Washington, DC @ Quarry House
10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center
10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Motr
10/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos
11/04 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms
11/05 – Newcastle, UK @ Underground
11/06 – Leeds, UK @ Oporto
11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement)
11/09 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms
11/10 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall
11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London
11/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge
11/14 – Bristol, UK @ TBA
11/15 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners
11/16 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
11/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
11/19 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris
