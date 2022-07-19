Florida-born, LA-based indie-folk performer Johanna Warren has announced the follow-up to her 2020 album, Chaotic Good. Her forthcoming sixth studio album, Lessons For Mutants, will be out October 7 via Wax Nine / Carpark Records. Warren has also shared an uptempo lead single, “I’d Be Orange,” which has a music video co-directed by Warren and Richey Beckett.

Warren began working on Lessons For Mutants all the way back in 2018, where she tracked songs in tandem with the material from Chaotic Good. She eventually finished recording her latest in the pastoral UK “surrounded by sheep, cows and a foragerʼs paradise of wild edible plants,” as a press release puts it.

Warren describes “I’d Be Orange” as being “about martyrdom and masochism in pop culture and the quest for stardom.” She continues: “The only thing we love more than building up an icon is watching them fall — and yet, as an aspiring icon, even when you know that, thereʼs still this perverse desire to be one of the chosen ones who gets pinned to the cross and set ablaze.”

Elaborating on Lessons For Mutants, Warren says: “Thereʼs this unspoken rule in modern music—modern life, really — that everything needs to be Auto-Tuned and ʻon the grid.’ This record is an act of resistance against that. Thereʼs beauty and power in our aberrations, if we can embrace them.”

Watch the video for “I’d Be Orange” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Iʼd Be Orange”

02 “Piscean Lover”

03 “Oaths”

04 “County Fair”

05 “Tooth For A Tooth”

06 “:/”

07 “Lessons For Mutants”

08 “Hi Res”

09 “Good Is Gone”

10 “Involvolus”

TOUR DATES:

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Here A�er

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Lollie Pop

10/08 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

10/13 – Washington, DC @ Quarry House

10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Motr

10/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos

11/04 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms

11/05 – Newcastle, UK @ Underground

11/06 – Leeds, UK @ Oporto

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement)

11/09 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

11/10 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall

11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London

11/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge

11/14 – Bristol, UK @ TBA

11/15 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

11/16 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

11/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

11/19 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

Lessons For Mutants is out 10/7 via Wax Nine / Carpark Records.