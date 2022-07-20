Next month, Chicago experimentalist rockers Dendrons will release their sophomore album, 5-3-8, which follows their 2020 self-titled debut. It was produced by Tony Brant and Sonny Di Perri and recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas and Highland Recording Studio in Phoenix, Arizona. As they prepare to play a few dates in Mexico with A Place To Bury Strangers, Dendrons have shared a proggy album track, “New Outlook II,” which follows last month’s “Tangle.”

“It is a continuation of themes explored on the preceding album track, explains Dendrons’ Dane Jarvie of “New Outlook II,” adding: “[It’s about] how trial and error, personal aesthetics, and every perceived achievement is reduced to comedy with enough passing time. How there is freedom in that. It’s about holding your life loosely.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wait In Line”

02 “Double Ending”

03 “Vain Repeating”

04 “People Scare Me”

05 “New Outlook”

06 “New Outlook II”

07 “High In The Circle K”

08 “Interlude (Adjusting To The Light)”

09 “Octaves Only”

10 “Tangle”

11 “True”

TOURDATES:

07/21 – Ciudad de México, MX (w/ A Place to Bury Strangers)

07/22 – Quérétaro, MX (w/ A Place to Bury Strangers)

07/24 – Monterrey, MX (w/ A Place to Bury Strangers)

5-3-8 is out 8/26 via Innovative Leisure.