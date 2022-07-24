Sylvan Esso Performed A Surprise New Album At Newport Folk Festival

Brian Karlsson

New Music July 24, 2022 4:04 PM By James Rettig
0

Sylvan Esso Performed A Surprise New Album At Newport Folk Festival

Brian Karlsson

New Music July 24, 2022 4:04 PM By James Rettig
0

Sylvan Esso debuted a whole new album during their performance at Newport Folk Festival on Sunday. That new album is called No Rules Sandy, and it’ll be out on August 12. Immediately following their performance, the North Carolina duo also shared a new single, “Didn’t Care,” which appears on the LP alongside the previously released “Your Reality” and “Sunburn.”

In a press release, Amelia Meath said the album “feels like who we actually are. It just feels like us. We’re not trying to fit into the mold, just happily being our freak selves.” Nick Sanborn added: “I think that the ultimate effect of our last record and the pandemic has been the feeling of like, ‘Fuck that, I know what I want.’ And it’s now, or never. So let’s get out there and do it.” The band’s last album was 2020’s Free Love,

No video from the festival just yet, but you can listen to “Didn’t Care” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Moving”
02 “Look At Me”
03 “(Bad Fills)”
04 “Echo Party”
05 “How Did You Know”
06 “(Betty’s, May 4, 2022)”
07 “Didn’t Care”
08 “(Vegas // Dad)”
09 “Your Reality”
10 “(#1vm)”
11 “Cloud Walker”
12 “Sunburn”
13 “(?)”
14 “Alarm”
15 “(No Rules Sandy)”
16 “Coming Back To You”

No Rules Sandy is out 8/12 via Loma Vista Recordings.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rolling Loud: Kid Cudi Walks Offstage As Crowd Won’t Stop Throwing Bottles, Kanye West Appears With Lil Durk

2 days ago 0

Ricky Martin Speaks Out About Nephew’s Dropped Allegations Of Sexual Relationship

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Writes About Love Island

3 days ago 0

Watch Taylor Swift Join Haim On “Gasoline”/”Love Story” Mashup In London

3 days ago 0

U2 Will Play Grand Opening Of World’s Largest Sphere

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest