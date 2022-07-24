Sylvan Esso Performed A Surprise New Album At Newport Folk Festival

Sylvan Esso debuted a whole new album during their performance at Newport Folk Festival on Sunday. That new album is called No Rules Sandy, and it’ll be out on August 12. Immediately following their performance, the North Carolina duo also shared a new single, “Didn’t Care,” which appears on the LP alongside the previously released “Your Reality” and “Sunburn.”

In a press release, Amelia Meath said the album “feels like who we actually are. It just feels like us. We’re not trying to fit into the mold, just happily being our freak selves.” Nick Sanborn added: “I think that the ultimate effect of our last record and the pandemic has been the feeling of like, ‘Fuck that, I know what I want.’ And it’s now, or never. So let’s get out there and do it.” The band’s last album was 2020’s Free Love,

No video from the festival just yet, but you can listen to “Didn’t Care” below.