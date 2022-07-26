Alex G – “Cross The Sea”

Chris Maggio

New Music July 26, 2022 10:01 AM By James Rettig
0

Alex G – “Cross The Sea”

Chris Maggio

New Music July 26, 2022 10:01 AM By James Rettig
0

Alex G is releasing a new album, God Save The Animals, in September. He’s shared “Blessing” and “Runner” from it so far, and last week he just took the latter to The Tonight Show for his late-night TV debut. Today, he’s back with a new single called “Cross The Sea,” a fractured and warbling number. “I cross the sea, yah yah yah yah yah,” he sings on it. “You can leave it to me/ I cross the field for my baby/ You can believe in me.” The track comes with an animated music video done by Elliot Bech. Listen below.

God Save The Animals is out 9/23 via Domino.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

2 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

3 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

2 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest