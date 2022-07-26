Alex G – “Cross The Sea”

Alex G is releasing a new album, God Save The Animals, in September. He’s shared “Blessing” and “Runner” from it so far, and last week he just took the latter to The Tonight Show for his late-night TV debut. Today, he’s back with a new single called “Cross The Sea,” a fractured and warbling number. “I cross the sea, yah yah yah yah yah,” he sings on it. “You can leave it to me/ I cross the field for my baby/ You can believe in me.” The track comes with an animated music video done by Elliot Bech. Listen below.

God Save The Animals is out 9/23 via Domino.