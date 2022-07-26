Why Bonnie – “Nowhere, LA”

Why Bonnie – "Nowhere, LA"

Grace Pendleton

New Music July 26, 2022 10:37 AM By James Rettig
0

Why Bonnie are about a month out from the release of their debut album, 90 In November, and we’ve heard a good chunk of songs from it already: the title track, “Galveston,” “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car.” Today, they’re back with another one, “Nowhere, LA.” “Inspired by a true story of breaking down in the middle of nowhere Louisiana with an ex, this song is about looking at a relationship in the rear view mirror,” the band’s Blair Howerton said in a statement. “Once you’re further away from a place, you can see it all more clearly and with a bit more understanding,” Check it out below.

90 In November is out 8/19 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.

