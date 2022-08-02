Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak – “Twin Flame”
Kaytranada has spent the last few months teaming up with the likes of Joyce Wrice and IDK, continuing a collaborative streak that the producer leaned into on last year’s Intimidated EP. Today, he’s sharing a new one with Anderson .Paak called “Twin Flame,” which has been floating around for at least a couple years. In a 2020 Reddit AMA, Kaytranada named the track when asked about what song he was holding out on that he wanted the world to hear the most. The pair previously teamed up on 99.9%‘s “GLOWED UP.” Listen to “Twin Flame” below.