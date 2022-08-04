Dan Friel – “Thrash Compactor”

New Music August 4, 2022 4:51 PM By Chris DeVille
The Brooklyn noise-pop OG Dan Friel — formerly of Parts & Labor, currently of Upper Wilds — has a new solo album called Factoryland dropping two weeks from now on limited edition cassette, part of Thrill Jockey Records’ 30th anniversary series. To hype up the tape this week, he shared a new song, the spectacularly titled “Thrash Compactor.” (Other song names I like on the tracklist include “Rust Clouds” and “Trash Dunes.”) The teaser track is a warped excursion through the world of keyboards and drum machines that sounds like circuitry frying in the best way. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Morning”
02 “Thrash Compactor”
03 “Phantom Factory”
04 “Rust Clouds”
05 “Machine Song”
06 “The Welder”
07 “Conveyor”
08 “Trash Dunes”
09 “Break Room”
10 “Severance”

Factoryland is out 8/19 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.

