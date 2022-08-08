Giant music festivals aren’t supposed to have stagecrashers. Whenever someone does make it to the stage, jumping barricades and avoiding security guards, those guards often deal with the interlopers mercilessly. Last month, security at Switzerland’s Openair Frauenfeld festival violently expelled a couple of stagecrashers during sets from Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch. At a Rage Against The Machine show a few weeks ago, one guard even accidentally tackled Tom Morello while going after a fan who’d made it onstage. But when Lil Uzi Vert played the Bay Area’s Outside Lands festival this past weekend, they showed a different strategy for dealing with fans who made it to the stage.

Uzi — who switched to using they/them pronouns on Instagram last month — was near the top of the bill at Outside Lands on Friday. Just as they were about to perform their part from Playboi Carti’s “Wokeuplikethis,” Uzi had to deal with a young man who was visibly extremely inebriated. While security surrounded the fan, Uzi paused the show and offered to take a selfie with the fan. They even returned the guy’s over-enthusiastic hug. Here’s footage of the whole situation:

Ontem no Outside Lands um fã invadiu o palco e o Lil Uzi Vert tirou uma selfie com ele 🦇💞 #LilUziVert pic.twitter.com/427nffpbrI — Lil Uzi Vert Brazil 🌎☄️💕 (@babyplutobrazil) August 6, 2022

We can all debate over whether this kind of reaction only serves to encourage more stagecrashing, but it’s nice to see a potentially dangerous moment turned into one where everyone leaves happy and nobody gets their head kicked in. Also worth noting: Uzi did not wear their gigantic forehead diamond at Outside Lands, but they did show off their new knuckle piercings.