New Music August 10, 2022 7:43 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

New Music August 10, 2022 7:43 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Young Galaxy’s Stephen Ramsay and Stars’ Torquil Campbell have teamed up to form a new project — TFD (TOTAL FUCKING DARKNESS) — and now they’ve released their debut single, “The TFD.” It leans heavily on spacey-’80s synth-work and finds the pair calling for “death to fascists, death to men, death to politicians and the women who live with them.”

“We wrote and recorded our first single, ‘The TOTAL FUCKING DARKNESS’ in 20 minutes on the verandah of a rich woman’s house,” Campbell and Ramsay explain. “We enjoy giving up, not giving up, adderall, oxytocin, kevin saunderson, pet shop boys, roisin murphy, paranoid london, thc, cbd, muscadet, anoraks, grey, blue, black, bizarre inc, john cale, sylvester, andre gide, the long nights, the quiet rooms, the alleyways, the silent winter, disclosure, fear of the dark, basements, cellophane and rope.”

Listen to “The TFD” below.

