julie – “pg.4 a picture of three hedges” & “through your window”

Last we heard from julie, the Los Angeles art-grunge trio / design collective had independently released their 2021 EP pushing daisies, which featured the singles “skipping tiles” and “april’s-bloom.” Now, julie are back with two brand-new singles: “pg.4 a picture of three hedges/through your window.”

Up next, julie are set to embark on a series of live dates across the US and UK, including Seattle’s Day In Day Out Festival on August 13. Listen to “pg.4 a picture of three hedges/through your window” below.

TOURDATES:
8/13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
8/14 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
8/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord *Sold Out*
8/19 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
8/20 – London UK @ The George Tavern *Sold Out*
8/25 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone1 *Sold Out*
9/16 – New York, NY @ Summerstage with Kenny Beats & friends
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*
10/17 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace*
10/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips*
10/19 – Austin, TX @ Antones*
10/20 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock*
10/21 – New Orleans, LA @ HOB*
*= supporting Panchiko

