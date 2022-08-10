julie – “pg.4 a picture of three hedges” & “through your window”

Last we heard from julie, the Los Angeles art-grunge trio / design collective had independently released their 2021 EP pushing daisies, which featured the singles “skipping tiles” and “april’s-bloom.” Now, julie are back with two brand-new singles: “pg.4 a picture of three hedges/through your window.”

Up next, julie are set to embark on a series of live dates across the US and UK, including Seattle’s Day In Day Out Festival on August 13. Listen to “pg.4 a picture of three hedges/through your window” below.

<a href="https://jjuliee.bandcamp.com/album/pg-4-a-picture-of-three-hedges-through-your-window">pg.4 a picture of three hedges/through your window by julie</a>

TOURDATES:

8/13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/14 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

8/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord *Sold Out*

8/19 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

8/20 – London UK @ The George Tavern *Sold Out*

8/25 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone1 *Sold Out*

9/16 – New York, NY @ Summerstage with Kenny Beats & friends

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

10/17 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace*

10/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips*

10/19 – Austin, TX @ Antones*

10/20 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock*

10/21 – New Orleans, LA @ HOB*

*= supporting Panchiko