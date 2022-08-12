PinkPantheress & Sam Gellaitry – “Picture In My Mind”

PinkPantheress & Sam Gellaitry – “Picture In My Mind”

PinkPantheress, one of the most exciting artists to come out of 2021, has spent the last few months teaming up with the likes of WILLOW and Mura Masa, and she also remixed a Drake song with GoldLink. She’s back again today with a new collaboration with producer Sam Gellaitry, a squiggly track called “Picture In My Mind.”

“I went all the way to Stirling Scotland to work with Sam. He is a genius level producer,” PinkPantheress said. Gellaitry added: “after meeting pink p for the first time in london last year we decided to schedule a trip for her to come to scotland and write. i’m so happy with how this one turned out and it was an honour to witness how much of a visionary pink pantheress really is. this track will be my summer anthem for now and many many years to come.”

Watch a video for it below.

“Picture In My Mind” is out now.

