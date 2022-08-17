On August 13, Machine Gun Kelly wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour in his hometown of Cleveland. Yesterday, he shared some Instagram Story videos of himself gushing blood from his face after the incident. Apparently, he smashed a wine glass over his head during the show, which took place at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Oh my God, Cleveland,” MGK said. “That was fucking insane.”

Video from the show depicts MGK chugging a glass of wine before smashing the glass on his head. Why? Because, as he told the crowd, he’d be fined $70,000 for every 10 minutes the set went overtime. “You know what I say to that? ‘I’m not stopping this show for shit. I’m rich, bitch.'” MGK also zip-lined the length of the stadium for that show. As Cleveland.com wrote about the show’s bloody scene: “It was a strange and unnecessary moment that signaled the night had, perhaps, gone on a bit too long.”

The glass-breaking shenanigans are familiar to MGK; he did the same thing in late June at a NYC afterparty, which was also captured on video. MGK addressed the moment on Seth Meyers the night after, explaining how he was trying to “clink his fork” but didn’t have a fork.

NOW WHY WOULD HE DO THIS?!?!?? 🤔👀 Machine Gun Kelly shared aftermath of him breaking glass on his forehead 😳 pic.twitter.com/DVHIaRrOAz — Power 106 (@Power106LA) June 29, 2022

Anyway, Monday’s show also took place after MGK was honored by Cleveland’s mayor, who declared August 13 as Machine Gun Kelly Day. Congrats to him, and my condolences to anyone who has to clean his hotel rooms.