BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

New Music August 19, 2022 12:02 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

New Music August 19, 2022 12:02 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

K-pop titans BLACKPINK have an exciting year planned out. On August 28, they’re performing at the MTV VMAs. Then, on September 16, they’ll release their new album Born Pink, which follows 2020’s The Album. Finally, come October 15, they’re launching their Born Pink world tour, making stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with more dates to be announced. Tonight, they’re sharing their highly anticipated comeback single, “Pink Venom,” which also has a video and is set to appear on Born Pink.

BLACKPINK’s ongoing album promo cycle is — as you can probably imagine — elaborate. Between Thursday and Friday, the band is launching a “Light Up The Pink” campaign that’ll set city landmarks aglow in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, New York (the Brooklyn Bridge), and Los Angeles (the Santa Monica ferris wheel). Also, the four-piece’s #PinkVenomChallenge with YouTube launches tonight, where fans are encouraged to create and share some dance moves from the “Pink Venom” music video on YouTube Shorts.

Listen to and watch “Born Pink” below.

Born Pink is out 9/16 via YG/Interscope.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

5 days ago 0

“Goodbye Horses” Singer Q Lazzarus Dead At 61

19 hours ago 0

Grimes Announces Plans To Get Vampire Teeth, Elf Ears

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Vertical Horizon’s “Everything You Want”

2 days ago 0

Another ’90s Alt-Rock Fest Has Been Canceled At The Last Minute

18 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest