K-pop titans BLACKPINK have an exciting year planned out. On August 28, they’re performing at the MTV VMAs. Then, on September 16, they’ll release their new album Born Pink, which follows 2020’s The Album. Finally, come October 15, they’re launching their Born Pink world tour, making stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with more dates to be announced. Tonight, they’re sharing their highly anticipated comeback single, “Pink Venom,” which also has a video and is set to appear on Born Pink.

BLACKPINK’s ongoing album promo cycle is — as you can probably imagine — elaborate. Between Thursday and Friday, the band is launching a “Light Up The Pink” campaign that’ll set city landmarks aglow in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, New York (the Brooklyn Bridge), and Los Angeles (the Santa Monica ferris wheel). Also, the four-piece’s #PinkVenomChallenge with YouTube launches tonight, where fans are encouraged to create and share some dance moves from the “Pink Venom” music video on YouTube Shorts.

Listen to and watch “Born Pink” below.

Born Pink is out 9/16 via YG/Interscope.