Junior Boys – “Night Walk”

New Music August 23, 2022 12:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky
It’s been six years since Ontario electropop duo Junior Boys released an album: 2016’s Big Black Coat. In the years since, Jeremy Greenspan co-produced and mixed two albums for Jessy Lanza, mourned his father’s passing, and built a studio in Hamilton, where he and and Matt Didemus recorded their sixth studio album, Waiting Game, out October 28 via City Slang.

Featuring Caribou collaborator Colin Fisher on saxophone and Bonjay frontwoman Alanna Stuart on select backing vocals, Waiting Game features the lead single “Night Walk,” out now with a video edited by Mike Jerome and using footage of the eponymous ’80s TV show. As Greenspan explains, “Night Walk” is about someone who has gone missing and doesn’t want to be found.

“They are being searched for by day and can only go out at night,” he says. “The daytime itself is an invasion of privacy and the night city is a camouflage.” He adds of Waiting Game: “Waiting Game is intended to give the listener some respite. I like the idea of people putting it on a home and exhaling in relief, even if that relief is tinged with some sadness.”

Listen to and watch “Night Walk” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Must Be All The Wrong Things”
02 “Night Walk”
03 “It Never Occurred To Me”
04 “Thinking About You Calls Me”
05 “Yes 2”
06 “Dum Audio”
07 “Fidget”
08 “Samba On Samba”
09 “Waiting Game”

TOURDATES:
01/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
01/18 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
01/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
01/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
01/22 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
01/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
01/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
01/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
02/22 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
02/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
02/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
02/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
03/01 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Waiting Game is out 10/28 via City Slang.
