In 2020, Nick Reinhart released a solo debut album under the monicker Disheveled Cuss. Today, the frontman for Sacramento math-rockers Tera Melos is back with another Disheveled Cuss project titled Into The Couch. It’s out September 30 and features an album cover designed by Fat Wreck Records favorite Mark Desalvo. Reinhart has also shared a contemplative lead single, “Creep A Little Closer,” which comes with a video directed by Matthew Loren Oates.

Into The Couch is also a highly collaborative effort, featuring appearances from David Binney (Knower, Lost Tribe), Paul Bryan (Aimee Mann), Jimmy Chamberlin (the Smashing Pumpkins), Eric Gardner (Dot Hacker, Charlotte Gainsbourg), Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eddie Vedder), JR Kurtz (CSS, Disheveled Cuss), Billy Mohler (Jimmy Chamberlin Complex), Lisa Papineau (Big Sir, Air), Aaron Steele (Hayley Williams, Portugal. the man), and Nate Walcott (Bright Eyes).

Listen to “Creep A Little Closer” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Creep A Little Closer”

02 “Remote Viewer”

03 “Ben Tramer”

04 “Run”

05 “Some People Wanna Forget”

06 “Abbott”

07 “Grease Stain”

08 “Venus”

09 “By For Now”

10 “Shitty Coffee Table”

11 “Silver Atomic”

12 “Still Running”

13 “Into The Couch”

Into The Couch is out 9/30.