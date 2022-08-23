Archers Of Loaf – “Screaming Undercover”

New Music August 23, 2022
Archers Of Loaf – "Screaming Undercover"

Last month, Archers Of Loaf announced their first new album in 24 years, Reason In Decline, with the lead single “In The Surface Noise.” Today, the North Carolina band is back with a second single, the high-energy and raucous “Screaming Undercover,” which bandleader Eric Bachmann described as “definitely the heart of the new record.”

“It came out quickly and it was the first lyric I actually finished for this collection of songs. I felt good after it had been written because I finally knew the point of view from which I could write more Archers songs,” Bachmann continued. “It had an urgent frustration in it that expressed what we were all feeling towards what the pandemic had taken from us, as well as the anger I felt personally towards the Trump administration and its dysfunctional embrace of anti-intellectualism, which unfortunately still seems to be infecting the culture and political climate.”

Reason In Decline is out 10/21 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

