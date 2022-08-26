Bartees Strange – “Gang Signs” (Freddie Gibbs & ScHoolboy Q Cover)

Luke Piotrowski

New Music August 26, 2022 9:51 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Bartees Strange – “Gang Signs” (Freddie Gibbs & ScHoolboy Q Cover)

Luke Piotrowski

New Music August 26, 2022 9:51 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Bartees Strange’s music has always mixed and matched genres, blending elements of indie rock and hip-hop among other sounds. Today he gives us one of his more straightforward genre melds: an acoustic rendition of a rap song. As an Amazon exclusive, Bartees has covered last year’s Freddie Gibbs/ScHoolboy Q collab “Gang Signs.” He manages to sound like a rapper and a troubadour at the same time, dropping bars like “Fuck 12, suck a dick” while plucking and strumming. Check it out at Amazon Music or below.

Related

Album Of The Week: Bartees Strange Farm To Table
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

3 days ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

4 days ago 0

Fauness – “Mystery”

3 days ago 0

Songs For The Deaf Turns 20

2 days ago 0

Audiophile Label MoFi Sued For Using Digital In “All Analog” Vinyl Reissues

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest