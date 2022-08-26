Bartees Strange – “Gang Signs” (Freddie Gibbs & ScHoolboy Q Cover)
Bartees Strange’s music has always mixed and matched genres, blending elements of indie rock and hip-hop among other sounds. Today he gives us one of his more straightforward genre melds: an acoustic rendition of a rap song. As an Amazon exclusive, Bartees has covered last year’s Freddie Gibbs/ScHoolboy Q collab “Gang Signs.” He manages to sound like a rapper and a troubadour at the same time, dropping bars like “Fuck 12, suck a dick” while plucking and strumming. Check it out at Amazon Music or below.