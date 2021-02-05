Freddie Gibbs – “Gang Signs” (Feat. Schoolboy Q)

Last year, Gary, Indiana gangsta rap great Freddie Gibbs followed up his incredible full-length team-ups with Madlib and the Alchemist by once again signing with a major label. He’d already been dropped from an early Interscope deal and suffered through a tortured stint on Jeezy’s CTE imprint, but, riding high on critical buzz and online support, he decided to roll the dice and align his ESGN label with Warner Bros.

The first fruit of that partnership was “4 Thangs,” a collab with Big Sean and Hit-Boy. Today he’s got a second Warner single out, this time with Schoolboy Q. “Gang Signs” is the kind of hard, slow-burn street rap these two made their name on, and it arrives with a tortoise-and-hare-themed music video. Watch below.