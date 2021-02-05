Freddie Gibbs – “Gang Signs” (Feat. Schoolboy Q)

Nick Walker

New Music February 5, 2021 12:16 AM By Chris DeVille

Freddie Gibbs – “Gang Signs” (Feat. Schoolboy Q)

Nick Walker

New Music February 5, 2021 12:16 AM By Chris DeVille

Last year, Gary, Indiana gangsta rap great Freddie Gibbs followed up his incredible full-length team-ups with Madlib and the Alchemist by once again signing with a major label. He’d already been dropped from an early Interscope deal and suffered through a tortured stint on Jeezy’s CTE imprint, but, riding high on critical buzz and online support, he decided to roll the dice and align his ESGN label with Warner Bros.

The first fruit of that partnership was “4 Thangs,” a collab with Big Sean and Hit-Boy. Today he’s got a second Warner single out, this time with Schoolboy Q. “Gang Signs” is the kind of hard, slow-burn street rap these two made their name on, and it arrives with a tortoise-and-hare-themed music video. Watch below.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Open Your Heart”

    4 days ago

    Weezer & Foo Fighters, Last Alt-Rockers Standing

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Black Country, New Road For The First Time

    3 days ago

    Morgan Wallen Apologizes For Yelling Racial Slur, Country Radio Pulls Him From Rotation

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest