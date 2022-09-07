Brutus – “Victoria”

Eva Vlonk

New Music September 7, 2022 9:29 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Brutus – “Victoria”

Eva Vlonk

New Music September 7, 2022 9:29 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Belgian hard-rockers Brutus are set to release their third album Unison Life on October 21, and they’ve shared a group of songs from the record so far, including “Liar” and “Dust.” Now, Brutus has released another song from Unison Life. It’s called “Victoria,” and it comes with an accompanying music video directed by Jonas Hollevoet.

“Victoria” is a more melodic move for Brutus but it still rips with a wall of guitar and urgent vocals from lead singer Stephanie Mannaerts, who says: “‘Victoria’ is about getting older. You know grown-up life is lurking around the corner, but you’re not afraid of what’s coming because we’re all going to go down together.”

Watch the “Victoria” video, which has Brutus wandering around Belgium looking for nostalgia in the places that felt important to them as kids.

Unison Life is out 10/21 via Sargent House.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat On Him At Drama-Filled Don’t Worry Darling Venice Premiere

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part 1”

3 days ago 0

Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour

1 day ago 0

Old Hudson Mohawke Song Goes Viral From TikToks Mocking Redditor’s Sex Playlist

2 days ago 0

Livestream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest