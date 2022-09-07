Belgian hard-rockers Brutus are set to release their third album Unison Life on October 21, and they’ve shared a group of songs from the record so far, including “Liar” and “Dust.” Now, Brutus has released another song from Unison Life. It’s called “Victoria,” and it comes with an accompanying music video directed by Jonas Hollevoet.

“Victoria” is a more melodic move for Brutus but it still rips with a wall of guitar and urgent vocals from lead singer Stephanie Mannaerts, who says: “‘Victoria’ is about getting older. You know grown-up life is lurking around the corner, but you’re not afraid of what’s coming because we’re all going to go down together.”

Watch the “Victoria” video, which has Brutus wandering around Belgium looking for nostalgia in the places that felt important to them as kids.

Unison Life is out 10/21 via Sargent House.