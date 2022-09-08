Blood Orange – “Jesus Freak Lighter”

0

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard directly from Blood Orange, aka Devonté Hynes. His last full-length effort was the 2019 mixtape Angel’s Pulse. Since then, he scored and soundtracked the 2020 HBO series We Are Who We Are. In 2021, he scored the Gia Coppola film Mainstream, HBO’s In Treatment, the Netflix doc Naomi Osaka, and Passing. This year, he’s scored the upcoming Paul Schrader movie Master Gardener. Well, now Hynes has announced his first new music in three years: The Four Songs EP will be out September 16 and features lead single “Jesus Freak Lighter.”

Produced and written by Hynes, Four Songs features a bunch of new and longtime Blood Orange collaborators, such as Ian Isaiah, Eva Tolkin, and Erika de Casier. It’s also his first release via new label home RCA Records.

In other Blood Orange news, Hynes has been busy opening Harry Styles’ ongoing 15-date residency at Madison Square Garden, where he’s brought out a bunch of special guests, such as Toro Y Moi, Porches, and Caroline Polacheck.

Listen to “Jesus Freak Lighter” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Jesus Freak Lighter”
02 “Something You Know”
03 “Wish”
04 “Relax & Run”

TOUR DATES (opening for Harry Styles):
09/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

The Four Songs EP is out 9/16 via RCA.

